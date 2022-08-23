OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma City Police Department officers are on paid administrative leave after a highway gunfight with the suspect who allegedly killed an Oklahoma County deputy and seriously wounded a second deputy.

Sgt. Matt Patten, a seven-year OKCPD veteran, and officer Dakota Boxwell, who has been with the department for three years, were both placed on routine leave pending the outcome of an investigation into Monday’s gunfire exchange on a local highway.

The gunfight involved the officers and murder suspect Benjamin Plank, a 35-year-old who allegedly fatally shot Sgt. Bobby Swartz, of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. Swartz died at OU Health.

Plank is also accused of shooting a yet-to-be-identified deputy who is being treated at OU Health for serious injuries. KFOR was told Monday that the surviving deputy was listed as stable.

Sgt. Bobby Swartz

The two deputies were serving an eviction notice, also referred to as a lockout warrant, to an individual at a home in the 2200 block of S.W. 78th Street, Monday afternoon.

The deputies made contact with an individual at the front door of the home, but they ended up in the backyard where a male suspect, later identified as Plank, produced a firearm and shot the deputies, according to authorities.

At least one of the two deputies returned fire, Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, with OKCPD, said on Monday.

OKCPD officers responded to the residence and learned that Plank fled the home in a pickup that had a boat hitched to it, and that he had taken several firearms with him, according to Littlejohn.

Benjamin Plank, image from Oklahoma County Detention Center

Police spotted Plank a short distance from the home, shortly after the shooting. Officers tried to pull him over, but he refused, instigating a chase, Littlejohn said.

The pursuit went north on I-35 South, and Plank fired rounds from a rifle at OKCPD officers.

Patten and Boxwell returned fire at the suspect. Neither the officers nor the suspect were injured during the gunfire exchange.

Plank went east on I-40 from I-35, and exited at Air Depot Boulevard. He stopped at the Tinker Air Force Base gate and surrendered.

The suspect being taken into custody. Image KFOR

Officers transported Plank to a local hospital, where he was checked for injuries, and later booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and use of a vehicle in discharge of a weapon.

Law enforcement officials across Central Oklahoma and throughout the state are mourning Swartz’s death and praying for the wellbeing of the other deputy who was shot.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the community of the Oklahoma County Sherriff’s Office as well as the families of the deputies,” Littlejohn said.