2 Oklahoma City Public Schools locations shift to virtual learning amid large number of staff, student illness absences

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools is shifting two schools to virtual learning in response to a significant number of teachers, instructional staff and students being absent due to illness and other circumstances.

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary and FD Moon Middle School students will attend school virtually on Friday, Jan. 7, and likely next week as well.

“We anticipate these students will remain in a virtual learning environment for the next several school days,” OKCPS officials said.

MLK and FD Moon students are advised to log into Canvas for asynchronous learning at home.

“As a reminder, asynchronous instruction means that students will log in to Canvas and complete lessons and assignments on their own,” school district officials said. “We will provide those families who are impacted with additional details regarding learning for next week as soon as possible.”

Both schools will provide curbside meal service from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Other schools may be asked to shift to virtual learning in the future.

“However, for now, all other OKCPS students should continue to come to campus for in-person learning. We also ask that all students take their devices home with them each day,” officials said.

Families are asked to keep their student home if they become ill or develop COVID-19 symptoms.