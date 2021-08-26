2 Oklahoma elementary schools moving to distance learning

GLENPOOL, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma school district says two of its schools are moving to distance learning after a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases.

Glenpool Public Schools Superintendent Curtis Layton announced that Glenpool Upper Elementary and Glenpool Lower Elementary students would be moving to distance learning, beginning Monday, Aug. 30.

Parents can start distance learning on Friday, Aug. 27, but the schools will still have in-person classes for parents who need more time to make arrangements for next week.

“This week we saw a significant rise in positive cases of Covid-19 with both our students and staff.

Multiple cases led to widespread student and staff exposure, prompting moving classrooms to distance

learning,” Layton said.

Students will return to regular in-person classes on Sept. 7.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 539,074 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 4,152 cases since Wednesday, Aug. 25.