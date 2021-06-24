2 Oklahoma fathers each owe over $100,000 in child support and related fees

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma fathers are each wanted for failing to pay over $100,000 in child support and related fees and interest payments.

Marquis Daniels has allegedly not made monthly court-ordered child support payments since 2005, according to court documents.

Marquis Daniels

Department of Human Services officials said Daniels owes over $62,000 in back child support plus nearly $50,000 in interest and fees.

Daniels faces a felony charge for alleged omission to provide for a child.

Terrence Swafford

But KFOR learned that Daniels is not the worst child support offender in the area. Terrence Swafford is wanted for allegedly owing just over $171,000 in back child support.

