OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A federal grand jury unsealed an indictment Tuesday, charging two men with two hate crime counts for an alleged brutal attack against a Black man in Shawnee in 2019.

The indictment was unsealed in the Western District of Oklahoma.

Brandon Killian and Devan Johnson are both accused of two hate crimes allegedly committed around 2 a.m. on June 22, 2019.

Brandon Killian and Devan Johnson

Family members of one of the victims, Jarric Carolina, told KFOR in 2019 that Jarric and a friend were having a drink at Brickhouse Saloon in Shawnee when they were suddenly attacked by two men.

Carolina was left unconscious.

A surveillance camera recorded the brutal beating. The camera captured one of the suspects yelling, “You’re dead” and a racial slur, following the attack.

Killian and Johnson were arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and battery, conspiracy and malicious intimidation or harassment.

Johnson previously accepted a deal, pleading guilty to aggravated assault and battery and malicious intimidation or harassment.

Killian and Johnson face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 if they are convicted on the hate crimes.