LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two women from Wister, Okla., died in a vehicle crash on Wednesday.

Nina Johnson, 77, and her passenger Sandra Gentry, 65, both died in a vehicle crash that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on U.S. 270 and Maxey Cemetery Lane, four miles west of Wister in LeFlore County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Johnson was driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue when she yielded for an emergency vehicle. She attempted to make a southbound turn from the shoulder, but was struck on the driver side door by a 2022 Chevy 3500 pickup, OHP officials said.

Both Johnson and Gentry died at the scene.

The 57-year-old male driver of the pickup was not injured, officials said.

The weather was cloudy at the time of the crash.