2 Oklahomans die in vehicle crash, another in critical condition

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people died in a vehicle crash in Adair County that left one other person in critical condition on Tuesday.

Jolene Brown, 32, of Stilwell, Okla., and Angel Vann, 19, of Tulsa both died in the crash on U.S. 59, about 6.5 miles south of Stilwell, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:48 p.m. and involved a 2021 GMC Acadia that both Brown and Vann were passengers in and a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup.

How the crash occurred is still under investigation, according to OHP officials.

A 21-year-old Stigler man, who was also a passenger in the Acadia, is in critical condition at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.

The driver of the Acadia, a 20-year-old man from Stigler, and the driver of the Ram, a 17-year-old male from Sallisaw, were both treated at a Stilwell hospital and later released.