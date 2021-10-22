2 Oklahomans, including substitute teacher, sentenced to prison after child porn convictions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two men, including a substitute teacher, were sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to charges related to child pornography, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Hansen Martin Leroy Johnson and Clay Brandon Morton received prison sentences in separate child pornography cases on Thursday.

Johnson was convicted of aggravated possession of child pornography and sentenced in Cherokee County Court to 20 years with 10 years of the sentence suspended. He must register as a sex offender upon release from prison, according to OSBI officials.

Personnel with a social media platform sent a cyber tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) concerning child porn activity by Johnson in October 2020. The tip included an image and video of an adult sexually abusing an infant, according to OSBI.

NCMEC forwarded the tip to OSBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Johnson was arrested at his Tahlequah residence and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center. He was a substitute teacher at Grand View School in Tahlequah at the time of his arrest.

A federal grand jury indicted Morton on one count of distribution of certain material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor. He was sentenced in the Federal Court of the Eastern District of Oklahoma to 151 months (just over 12-and-a-half years) in federal prison with five years supervision after release. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon release.

“If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com. You can also contact the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov,” OSBI officials said.

