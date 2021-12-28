2 people critically injured in vehicle crash in Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File: Getty)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition following a vehicle crash Tuesday night.

The crash occurred at 50th and Council in Oklahoma City.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official said two vehicles were involved in the crash, but no information was provided on how the crash occurred.

The victims were transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

The official told KFOR that one of the two victims is in very critical condition.

No further details were released.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter