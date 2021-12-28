2 people critically injured in vehicle crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition following a vehicle crash Tuesday night.

The crash occurred at 50th and Council in Oklahoma City.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official said two vehicles were involved in the crash, but no information was provided on how the crash occurred.

The victims were transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

The official told KFOR that one of the two victims is in very critical condition.

No further details were released.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.