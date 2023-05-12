OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people are dead, and one is injured Friday after a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City Thursday night.

“There were a lot of people that were there, they did detain a lot of people they wanted to speak with,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “So, several interviews to be conducted.”

Investigators are still sorting through Thursday nights deadly shooting as of Friday. There was a large police presence at the Up In Smoke Paradise Hookah Lounge near SW 29th Street and Meridian Avenue. Quirk said a big party got out of hand there when an altercation happened, and someone pulled out a gun.

“This shooting left two people deceased there at the location,” Quirk said. “One person was injured during this shooting. It’s unclear where and who the shots came from at this time.”

According to Quirk, one of the two dead victims was found outside the building in the parking lot. The other was found inside the building. The third victim was taken to a hospital.

“Officers began rendering aid to that person there on scene before they were transported,” Quirk said.

KFOR was told the injured victim is said to be stable. Now investigators have lots of work ahead of them to find out who fired the shots and why.

“So, anybody with any information, if you know anything, saw anything, we want to hear from you through the homicide tip line,” Quirk said.

None of the victims have been identified as of Friday morning and they do not have a suspect right now. The investigation is still in its early stages. If you have any information, you can contact the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.