2 people dead following fiery crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people, each from a separate vehicle, died in a crash in which one of the vehicles caught on fire Wednesday night.

The crash occurred at SW 149th and Western shortly before 7:35 p.m.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official at the scene told KFOR that one of the vehicles was stopped at a stoplight when the other vehicle struck it from behind.

The official said that one person from each vehicle died, but did not provide further details.

The crash caused one of the vehicles to ignite in flames.

KFOR will provide further information on this developing story later tonight.

