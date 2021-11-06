2 people die from injuries suffered in head-on collision in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people died in a head-on collision in Oklahoma City early Saturday morning.

The deadly crash occurred at around 4 a.m. Saturday at Lake Hefner Parkway between Hefner and 122nd, according to Oklahoma City police.

Oklahoma City police at the scene of a head-on collision that caused the death of two people.

Officers closed Lake Hefner Parkway’s northbound lane, as well as nearby on ramps, following the crash.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Officials said it possibly involved a wrong-way driver.

Lake Hefner Parkway’s northbound lane was reopened just before 10 a.m.

No further details were released.

