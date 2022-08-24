POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma residents died from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash in Pottawatomie County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials identified the victims as 81-year-old Farris C. Moisant and 76-year-old Betty L. Moisant, both of Harrah, Okla.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:56 p.m. Monday on S Highway Drive at Oklahoma 270, 1.5 miles north and a mile west of Dale, Okla., OHP officials said.

Farris Moisant was driving a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan north on S Highway Drive. The vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign, went north through the intersection and crashed into a tree, according to officials.

Betty Moisant, who was a passenger, died at the scene of the crash.

Farris Moisant was pinned in the vehicle for approximately 15 minutes. McLoud and Shawnee firefighters extricated him from the wreckage. He was transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Shawnee, where medical staff pronounced him dead.

The road was dry at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.