2 people found shot in gas station parking lot in Oklahoma City, 1 in critical condition

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are searching for a suspect who shot two people in Oklahoma City, leaving one in critical condition.
The victims were found shot in a parking lot near Northwest 10th and Portland.
Police have not provided details on what led to the shooting.
One of the victims was shot in the arm and is expected to recover. The other was shot in the stomach and leg and was listed in critical condition.
