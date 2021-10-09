2 people wounded in shooting at Midwest City apartment complex, police say possibly drug-related

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Midwest City police are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded Saturday afternoon and may involve a drug deal.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 6300 block of East Reno Avenue, according to a Midwest City Police Department Public Information Officer.

The PIO told KFOR that investigators know of two people who were involved in the shooting, both of whom suffered gunshot wounds.

One of the two was taken from the scene to a local hospital. The other left the scene and ran to the 6600 block of East Reno, next to an Arby’s. He was eventually taken to a hospital as well.

Police are working to determine if anyone else was injured.

The PIO said it sounded like a drug deal may have been happening when the shooting occurred.

A News 4 viewer called the station and said that police blocked Reno Avenue off by Heritage Park Mall, and that officers were diverting traffic south into a neighborhood near a Kentucky Fried Chicken.

No further details are currently available.