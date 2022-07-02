OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were taken to a hospital after their small, single-engine plane crashed in Oklahoma City.

The plane crash occurred at around 8:30 a.m. in a field in the area of Northwest Expressway and North Sara Road.

OKCPD at the scene of a plane crash. Image KFOR. Image KFOR

The pilot and a passenger were trapped in the crashed plane. Paramedics treated the victims as Oklahoma City Fire Department officials freed them from the wreckage. They were both rushed to a hospital.

The victims are stable, having suffered moderate to serious leg injuries, including fractures, according to Battalion Chief David Meyer.

“We started care early and it looks like they’ll have a good recovery,” Meyer said.

It appears the plane’s right wing hit the ground and was ripped off.

Extricating the pilot and passenger was difficult because the plane is made of lightweight aluminum, according to Meyer.

“Every time we cut a strut or some sort of column it destabilizes it because it’s just lightweight sheet metal, so the extrication was a little bit delicate. So, it took us a little bit of time to be able to do that and get them out without having any risk of them getting cut on the sheet metal,” Meyer said.

The plane had three-quarters of a tank of fuel when the crash occurred. The fuel tank did not break or spill upon impact, so a HAZMAT unit was not required, according to Meyer.

Information was not provided on what caused the plane to crash or where the plane took off from. Flight investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will come in to investigate the crash.