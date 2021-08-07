UPDATE: Teen double homicide suspect captured in Oklahoma City, found in Oklahoma River

UPDATE: The teenage suspect believed to be responsible for a double homicide in Oklahoma City was arrested after he was found in the Oklahoma River.

Sgt. Rob Robertson with the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed that the suspect, who is either 16 or 17 years old, was found in the water of the Oklahoma River.

Police tracked him down by following trails that led to the river.

He is suspected of killing a male victim and a female victim at a home on Southwest 49th Street between May and Ross.

The male victim was found dead in the backyard of the home. The female victim was found dead in a car at the front of the home.

The suspect fled the scene in the car, with the female’s body still inside. He drove to a cul-de-sac at Southwest 5th and May. The suspect then abandoned the vehicle and continued to flee.

Police are still investigating what led to the double homicide.

Original Story

The scene of a double homicide in Oklahoma City.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male around 17 years old, wearing a red hoodie. He remains on the loose.

No further details were provided. This is a developing situation.