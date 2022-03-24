OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters pulled two people out of a burning home Thursday afternoon.

The two people were taken to a hospital after the rescue.

Crews were called to a house in the area of SW 35th and Robinson at 12:39 p.m.

A man driving in the area saw the blaze and called 911.

The scene of a housefire in southwest Oklahoma City.

Four people were inside the home when the fire ignited, and two were trapped inside when firefighters arrived.

“Our firefighters made entry and were pushed back by heavy fire conditions. Initially, we had to extinguish some of the fire to get to two of the victims,” said Capt. Scott Douglas, Oklahoma City Fire Department.

The two people who were rescued were then rushed to a hospital. One is in critical condition.

A third person was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Officials said the fire started in the kitchen. The cause remains unknown.

Firefighters also rescued several pets.