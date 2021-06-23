UPDATE: 1 of 2 victims from Oklahoma City apartment complex shooting dies

UPDATE: One of the two people shot at an Oklahoma City apartment complex has died.
Police officials confirmed a male victim who was shot at an apartment complex at Northwest 82nd and Rockwell on Wednesday evening died from his injuries.
A female victim was also shot. An update has not yet been provided on her condition.
Original Story
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are at an apartment complex where two people were shot Wednesday evening.
Police officials told KFOR that a female victim and a male victim were both shot at an apartment complex behind the Target on Rockwell.
No further details or information on a suspect were provided.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided once it becomes available.