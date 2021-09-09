2 people shot in drive-by shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were shot in a drive-by shooting in the northwest section of Oklahoma City, Thursday night.

The shooting occurred at around 9:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of NW 1st Street, according to Sgt. Rob Robertson with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The scene of a double shooting in the 1500 block of NW 1st Street.

One victim was shot in the chest and is in critical condition. The other victim was shot in the leg and is stable, according to police.

The shooter opened fire while heading east in the vehicle. Both victims were outside a home with family members when shot.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided when it becomes available.