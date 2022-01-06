UPDATE: One person shot and killed in intersection in Oklahoma City

UPDATE: Oklahoma City police are now saying that one person was shot and killed in an intersection in Oklahoma City.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official previously told KFOR that two people were shot in a gunfire exchange between people in two vehicles in the intersection of Penn and Reno.

The official is now saying that the previous information she provided is incorrect.

The shooting occurred, but a suspect in one vehicle fired into another vehicle.

One person was shot and killed.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a red Chevy.

Shell casings were found at the scene, according to the official.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were shot during a shootout between people in two vehicles in Oklahoma City Thursday night.

The shooting occurred at Penn and Reno shortly before 7:25 p.m.

People in both vehicles opened fire.

The vehicle containing the two people who were shot remained at the scene. The other vehicle, a red, older model sedan, left the scene, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department official.

The official did not release information on the condition of the two victims.

A person in the other vehicle may have been shot, but local hospitals have not yet received such a victim, the police official said.

All directions of the Penn and Reno intersection have been closed as police investigate the shooting.

