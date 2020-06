OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were shot at a park in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police rushed to Stars and Stripes Park at Lake Hefner in response to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found two people shot.

The condition of both victims is not known. They are being treated at a local hospital.

Police say two groups were firing at one-another.

No information has been released on whether a suspect has been caught.

