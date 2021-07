POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people were shot in Southeast Pottawatomie County on Tuesday night.

Undersheriff J.T. Palmer said the shooting occurred five miles east and three miles north of Asher.

Deputies are at the scene investigating, according to Palmer.

Details have not been provided on the condition of the victims or whether a suspect has been identified or captured.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once it becomes available.