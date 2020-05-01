2 people shot, man in custody after panic floods the parking lot of Guthrie Walmart

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Panicked shoppers took cover Thursday afternoon after two people were shot at a Guthrie Walmart.

Police tell KFOR two men were exchanging words in the parking lot before the fight started.

“It was like ‘BOOM BOOM,’ like that but louder, and it was a popping noise and then we ducked,” witness Alessa Herbet said.

A flood of 911 calls came in around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon to the Guthrie Police Department.

“9-1-1, what’s the address of your emergency,” dispatch said.

“We are at the Guthrie Walmart and there’s a shooting,” the caller said. “Hurry hurry hurry!”

Investigators say a male victim was shot just feet from the front door. Police believe Arthur Lee Cloud was the one who pulled the trigger.

Cloud yelled at a woman in his passenger seat to hand him his gun, but the gun went off.

The bullet struck the woman, who is believed to be Cloud’s wife, in the stomach.

“He got mad about that, so then he was like, ‘Okay, I am going to kill you because you made me shoot my wife,'” a witness named Herbet said. “He shot him once, then he got over him and shot him a couple more times.”

“The suspects were driving a red pickup with a black flat bed,” Sgt. Anthony Gibbs with the Guthrie Police Department said.

Cell phone video shows the truck speeding off with the woman still bleeding inside.

Guthrie police were hot on Cloud’s tail, pulling him over in the parking lot of the Guthrie Fire Department just a few miles north of the Walmart.

“They whipped in here as our guys were leaving to go to Walmart,” Guthrie Fire Chief Eric Harlow said.

Fire and EMS put the female victim into a medical helicopter where she was flown to University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

Back at the Walmart, the male victim was also loaded into a medical helicopter not far behind.

“You never imagined getting shot at Walmart, you know,” Herbet said.

Cloud is currently at the Logan County Jail. He is accused of reckless discharge, shooting with intent to kill and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Guthrie Police tell KFOR that the male victim was shot in the shoulder and is expected to survive.

The female victim is currently in emergency surgery in serious condition.

Related Content UPDATE: Police identify suspect accused of shooting 2 people at Guthrie Walmart Video