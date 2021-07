OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were shot to death at an apartment complex in Oklahoma City Wednesday evening.

Oklahoma City Police Department officers are in the 1300 block of West Hefner Road, where the shooting occurred.

No further detail are currently available. This is a developing situation. More details will be provided once they become available.

Officers are currently working a shooting with multiple victims near Hefner & Western. Additional details will be released as they become available. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/N29sER9HJx — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) July 8, 2021