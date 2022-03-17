OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two community members escaped a vehicle after it went into Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City.

The became submerged in the lake shortly before 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City Police Department officers, as well as the PD’s Dive Team, went to the scene.

The vehicle was upside down in the water.

A vehicle ended up in Lake Hefner. The driver and passenger were able to escape to safety.

The two people inside the vehicle were able to get out and reach safety.

The Dive Team went into the water and verified no one else was in danger.

Authorities told KFOR the vehicle went in the lake when the driver reached down to grab his phone and veered off the road.

The driver may have a minor head injury. The passenger was not injured.