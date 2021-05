Emergency responders at Kerr Dam following an explosion that trapped two people. Photo courtesy of KJRH.

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Emergency personnel are working to rescue two people who are trapped following an explosion at Kerr Dam near Locust Grove, Okla.

Officials said two people became trapped amid the explosion, but one person safely escaped, according to KJRH in Tulsa.

The two people are reported to be trapped 80 feet down.

