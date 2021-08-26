2 resign, 2 suspended in sex abuse probe at Oklahoma school

Local

NINNEKAH, Okla. (AP/KFOR) — Two members of an Oklahoma school board resigned and two school leaders were suspended in connection with a sexual abuse scandal.

The Ninnekah Public Schools Board of Education accepted resignations on Wednesday.

Ninnekah’s high school and junior high school basketball coach, Ronald Akins was arrested in late June after a former student told investigators that Akins had been inappropriate.

“After interviewing the former student there was enough evidence to conduct an interview with Mr. Akins,” Grady County Undersheriff Gary Boggess said.

Akins has been charged with two counts of felony sexual battery and two counts of felony rape by instrumentation.

The Grady County Sheriff’s Office says if there are more victims that want to speak with investigators, call 405-222-5085.

