WEWOKA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two seniors at Wewoka High School stepped up and played for the football team Friday night.

According to a Tweet from the Wewoka Tigers, the football team had no other choice but to forfeit due to a lack of players. That’s when two senior girls stepped in to help.

Natalie Davis and Callie Ramsey suited up and jumped in the game to help their team play.

Natalie Davis (#9) & Callie Ramsey (#5). Image courtesy Cole Ward.

Callie Ramsey. Image courtesy Cole Ward.

Natalie Davis. Image Courtesy Cole Ward.

Callie Ramsey and Natalie Davis. Image courtesy Cole Ward.

The Wewoka Tigers’ Twitter post also thanked Davis and Ramsey for their help and said that this is what makes Wewoka special.