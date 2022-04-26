PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two senior men drowned in a Pawnee County lake on Monday.

Willis C. Smith, 87, and Jerry D. Smith, 74, both of Sapulpa, Okla., died when they drowned in Lake Keystone, according to Oklahoma Highway patrol officials.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene one mile east of Cowskin Bay Ramp on Lake Keystone, just north of the south shore and eight miles southeast of Cleveland, Okla., OHP officials said.

Willis and Jerry Smith were both on a boat that became disabled and then capsized at approximately 4:55 p.m. Monday.

Both men fell into the water and drowned.

Willis Smith’s body was recovered from 22-foot-deep water at 5:02 p.m. Jerry Smith’s body was recovered from 22-foot-deep water at 7:55 p.m., OHP officials said.