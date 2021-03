Oklahoma City firefighter at the scene of an abandoned, two-story building fire.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) โ€“ A two-story building collapsed after it went up in flames early Saturday.

The blaze ignited at around 12:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Harvey.

An Oklahoma City Fire Department official said the building collapsed not long after crews were notified about the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials believe that it was started by two homeless people in the area.

The house was vacant at the time of the fire, according to the official.