OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A southeast Oklahoma City home was destroyed by fire early Saturday.

Oklahoma City Fire Department personnel were called at 6:21 a.m. to the 8800 block of South Hiwassee Road, near SE 89th.

“When we arrived on scene it was a two-story house that was totally consumed [in flames],” said Shift Commander Sean Cobb.

Crews battled the blaze from outside because of the extent of the blaze. Once firefighters got the fire under control, they went inside the residence and extinguished the rest of the fire, Cobb said.

Oklahoma City firefighters outside a home that was gutted by fire. Image KFOR

The fire destroyed the house, according to Cobb.

No firefighters or civilians were injured, Cobb said.

Information was not available on whether anyone lived at the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.