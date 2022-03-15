OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – A police pursuit in eastern Oklahoma County ended with a fiery crash and two of three suspects arrested.

Chopper 4 was high in the sky, helping law enforcement personnel track down an SUV occupied by three suspects who led authorities on a chase Tuesday afternoon.

A fiery crash in the area of NE 45th and Hiwassee Road following a police pursuit.

The pursuit ended near NE 45th and Hiwassee Road where three suspects crashed in the SUV and ran into a wooded area as the SUV caught on fire.

Police officers and county deputies eventually caught two of the three suspects, one of whom was spotted by the KFOR chopper crew. The Chopper 4 crew helped lead authorities right to the suspect.

Information has not yet been provided on why the suspects were evading authorities.