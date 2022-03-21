WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two Wichita men have been convicted of participating in a drug ring run by two inmates at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.
Federal prosecutors say 58-year-old Kevin Lewis, and 45-year-old Travis Vontress were the last of 23 defendants convicted for their roles in the drug operation.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday the men were convicted by a federal jury.
Prosecutors say 49-year-old Travis Knighten directed the drug operation from the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.
He is serving a 90-year sentence for killing a prison guard in 1993.
One other Oklahoma inmate was involved and all the other defendants were from Wichita.