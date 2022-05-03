OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were taken into custody following a chase early Tuesday morning.

Around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City police attempted to pull over a vehicle near N.W. 48th and Independence.

However, the driver refused to stop.

Initial reports indicated that the driver threw multiple bags out of the window near N.W. 39th and Pennsylvania Ave.

A short time later, the driver jumped out of the vehicle near N.W. 36th and Drexel.

A female passenger was taken into custody, and the driver was found moments later.