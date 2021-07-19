2 taken to hospital after car hits person, fuel tanker truck

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people are in the hospital after a car hit a person and a fuel tanker truck in Oklahoma City on Monday morning.

Around 2 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a crash at the OnCue near N.W. 164th and Portland Ave.

Officials say a car hit an OnCue employee before crashing into a fuel tanker truck, which sparked a large fire at the gas station.

Fortunately, the OnCue building was not damaged in the blaze or the crash.

Officials say the person who was hit and the driver of the fuel tanker were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities say they are still looking for the driver of the car, who ran away from the scene after the crash.