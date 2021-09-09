2 teen girls killed, another critically injured in Le Flore County crash

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two of three teenage girls involved in a Le Flore county accident Monday night did not survive the crash.

According to the accident report, the three were driving eastbound on Conser Road just west of Hodgen, Okla. around 9 p.m. Sept. 6 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve.

The Ford F-150 then departed the roadway and struck a tree.

The 17-year-old driver from Wister died at the scene.

The two passengers, ages 15 and 16, were Life-Flighted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.

The 15-year-old died from her injuries Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The 16-year-old is still in the hospital at this time. Her condition is unknown.

Officials say none of them were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

Investigators believe speed to be the cause of the incident.

