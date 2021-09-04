2 teenage girls die, man critical after vehicle crash in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials are investigating a vehicle crash in Pontotoc County that caused the death of two teenage girls and left an Ada, Okla., man in critical condition.

A 17-year-old female from Eufaula, Okla., and a 15-year-old female from Roff, Okla., were both pronounced dead at the scene by a Mercy Ada paramedic, according to Highway Patrol.

An Air Evac Lifeteam crew flew the 23-year-old Ada man to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he is listed in critical condition with head and torso injuries.

All three victims were occupants of a 2005 Dodge Ram. The driver is currently unknown.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:11 p.m. Friday on OK-1, 1.5 miles north of the Chickasaw turnpike, about six miles north of Roff, Okla., according to Highway Patrol.

Details have not been provided on what caused the crash or how the crash occurred. The crash is under investigation.

OHP officials said the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

None of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred. All three were ejected upon impact, according to OHP.