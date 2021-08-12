2 teens die in collision with semi-truck in Murray County

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two teenagers died from injuries they suffered when their pickup collided with a semi-truck in Murray County on Thursday.

The driver – a 16-year-old male from Lone Grove, Okla. – and the passenger – a 17-year-old male from Lone Grove – of a 2011 Ford F-150 died at the scene of the crash on the Chickasaw Turnpike, near mile marker 5, approximately 2.2 miles northeast of Sulphur, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The teens were traveling north on the Chickasaw Turnpike when, at approximately 7:59 a.m., they crossed the center line and struck a 2006 International 9400 semi-truck head-on.

The semi-truck driver – a 44-year-old Konawa, Okla., man – was flown to OU Medical Hospital in Norman, where he is listed as stable, according to Highway Patrol.

The cause of the collision was listed as moving left of center.