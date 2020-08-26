2 teens found with gunshot wounds in back of car in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two teenagers were found with gunshot wounds in the back of a vehicle in Oklahoma City.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper pulled a vehicle over at NW 10th and Interstate 44 and found the wounded teens inside.

The trooper called paramedics to the scene and the teens were transported to a hospital.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official said the shooting occurred at a basketball court at 9400 S. Bryant Ave. That address is the same address for Bryant Elementary School.

Neither the teens current condition nor their exact ages were provided to KFOR by authorities.

KFOR also did not receive information about possible suspects.

