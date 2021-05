OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two tractor-trailers crashed on an interstate in Oklahoma City, causing one of the tractor-trailers to ignite in flames Friday night.

The crash occurred on Interstate 40 at the Amarillo Junction (Interstate 44).

One of the tractor-trailers was hauling cars and caught on fire upon impact.

No one was injured in the crash.

Fire crews and other emergency responders are at the scene.