2 women in police custody after 2 teenage McDonald’s workers shot in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two teenagers were shot and another employee was injured inside a metro McDonald’s Wednesday evening.

Police say it all started around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening when two women entered the McDonald’s expecting to be able to sit down and eat. Because of COVID-19, McDonald’s dining rooms are still closed.

Police say when the two were informed of this, a fight started and one pulled out a gun.

“Whenever the employees advised them that the restaurant was closed due to COVID-19, the suspects became agitated and fired two to three rounds at employees,” said Capt. Ronnie Beck with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Two 16-year-old male employees were shot. One was shot in the left arm and the other in his right shoulder. Police say they were rushed to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Another employee was also injured. Police believe she fell during the gunfire and possibly hit her head, causing a cut across her forehead.

As for the suspects, the two women tried to make a run for it.

“They were both described as being black females. One of the suspects having tattoos on their neck and they were both carrying backpacks. They were quickly apprehended just two blocks south of the restaurant,” said Capt. Beck.

Police say as all Oklahomans cope with the pandemic, they are also thinking about their own safety as they investigate the scene.

“We just take extra precautions for our personal safety and the safety of witnesses, suspects and victims,” said Captain Beck.

KFOR also talked to many of the employees, who did not want to go on camera, as they were shaken up and worried about their friends’ safety.

They say in all, there were about eight employees inside and they all ran for the back door when the gunfire started.

Police say both suspects are in custody. The investigation is ongoing.