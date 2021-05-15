2 wounded in late-night shooting at Oklahoma City apartment complex

Two people were shot at an Oklahoma City apartment complex.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were shot at an apartment complex in Oklahoma City late Friday night.

Oklahoma City Police Department officers were called at approximately 11:15 p.m. to the 6600 block of Northwest 10th Street, which is in the area of NW 10th and Chisholm.

When officers arrived they found two people shot. Both victims were taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are still working to locate the suspect.

One of the victims, who did not provide police accurate information about his identity, was later taken into custody on an outstanding felony warrant, according to a Police Department official.