OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a measure into law that sets a two-year moratorium on new medical marijuana grower, dispensary and processor licenses in the state.

The moratorium begins Aug. 1 of this year and ends August 2024.

Stitt urged changes after the medical marijuana industry came under scrutiny. He signed the measure into law on Thursday.

Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority officials said current licenses will not be impacted.