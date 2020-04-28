Live Now
2-year-old boy killed after being hit by car in Major County

FAIRVIEW, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a toddler was killed after being hit by a car in Major County.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to an accident along Hwy 60 near Fairview.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a woman was driving her 2103 Dodge Ram 3500 eastbound on U.S. 60 when a 2-year-old boy crossed the highway.

Sadly, officials say the toddler died at the scene from multiple injuries.

Officials say they are still investigating the case.

