SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is learning new details about Thursday night’s desperate search for two missing boys in Seminole County.

“There’s a woman in the middle of the road running, she didn’t have pants on,” a 911 caller told Seminole’s police dispatch. “It looks like she is crying and upset.”

According to police, the woman, later identified as Chrissy Hazelwood, told police someone “had tried to kidnap her and her children were missing.”

“She was barefoot, nothing on but a T-shirt,” said J.T. Palmer, an investigator for the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. “She kept saying that the last time she saw the kids they were dead in the water.”

The ages of her missing children were three and five years old. According to Palmer, Hazelwood’s third child was with the father.

Palmer said Hazelwood also told him she had “taken some meth.”

The two boys were seen on a hunter’s game camera.

A frantic search for the boys, including more than 20 agencies, along with community members, lasted for hours until they finally caught a break. The young children were spotted on a hunter’s game camera walking through the woods earlier in the day, nearly five miles from where Hazelwood was found.

“We found the three year old before 10:00 in the woods,” said Palmer. “It was 36 degrees when he was found, so I don’t think he would have survived that in the cold [if we didn’t find him].”

Just before midnight, the 5-year-old was found in the car that appeared to be abandoned by Hazelwood.

“The five-year-old was still in the vehicle covered up, trying to stay warm,” said Palmer.

How Hazelwood traveled all the way near Vamoosa Cemetery is still a mystery.

“She can’t give us a straight answer,” said Palmer.

Palmer said Hazelwood is being evaluated in the hospital and won’t be booked into jail until sometime Saturday. He added she’ll likely at least face child endangerment charges.

The two boys had no notable injuries. They are now in DHS custody.