OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (KFOR) — It’s been a little over six months since the Narcan and fentanyl test strip vending machines started popping up across Oklahoma. 20 of them were placed in zip codes the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services identified as critical in terms of need of needing access to Narcan and the test strips.

“I think we had expected signs of this might take a little bit to get used to. almost everywhere we go, someone stops us and shares a personal story. And if it’s not one, it’s two or three people coming up and saying, I wish this was around, you know, when my loved one needed it,” said Bonnie Campo, the Senior director of Public Relations for OK Dept. of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

ODMHSAS said in those six months, more than 7,147 boxes of Narcan and 4,021 boxes of test strips were taken from the machines.

Campo said 80% of overdoses can happen at home, so having access to Narcan is important.

When inventory gets low, the machines are re-stocked after a message is sent to the team by WI-FI.

“There’s a dashboard that we have. So teams log on each and every day. It gives them a percentage of, we’re about, you know, 10% low or are 20% low,” said Campo.

After that, the team plans a time to restock inventory. Campo said sometimes they are restocking once or twice a week.

One of the newest machines was placed on the bottom floor of the Oklahoma county courthouse.

“It’s exceeded my expectations, for sure. Over 500 have taken one of the samples out of there, and I just didn’t know really if people would know where it is,” said Brian Maughan, the OK County Commissioner.

Campo said in 2024, there are plans to add 20 more vending machines throughout the state.

“We’re scheduling those right now and again worked to define critical zip codes on behalf of the department. Is is there high substance use in that area? Is there a high need for that?” said Campo.

“I’m hoping that we’re out saving lives. You know, it’s not the people who are in the midst of having a fentanyl overdose right here. It’s Good Samaritans who are taking one of these and going around just in case they should encounter someone at the grocery store or the library or wherever and have it on their person to be able to save a life,” said Maughan.

If you want to order a box of Narcan or get a fentanyl test strips sent to you for free, go to OKIMREADY.COM.