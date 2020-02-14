20-year-old killed in Custer County crash

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Custer County are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 20-year-old man.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a crash along Hwy 183, south of Arapaho.

According to an accident report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old was driving a 2013 Toyota Camry when he suddenly crossed the center line.

A 1976 Chevy Nova, driven by 20-year-old Bailey Thomason, swerved to avoid the oncoming vehicle. However, the two collided.

Thomason was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, investigators are trying to figure out what led to the deadly crash.