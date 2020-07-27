20-year-old man drowns in creek in N.E. Oklahoma

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 20-year-old man drowned over the weekend while with friends at a creek in northeast Oklahoma.

It happened on Saturday, around 2 a.m., at Boar Creek, approximately six miles east of Hominy in Osage County.

According to a trooper’s report, Stephen Bosch, of Collinsville, was with a group of friends on a rock ledge on the bank of the creek.

Bosch was consuming alcohol and jumped off the rock ledge into the creek, and started to swim.

He was last seen at that time, but was not reported missing in the water until 2 p.m.

His body was recovered around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday.

