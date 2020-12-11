20-year-old man suspected of raping teen multiple times in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 20-year-old Caddo County man was arrested a month after he was accused of raping a teenage girl.

JoeAbe Eroh was arrested Thursday on suspicion of two counts of first-degree rape, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release.

The Caddo County District Attorney’s Office requested OSBI assistance on Nov. 12 after the teen girl told her parents that Eroh sexually assaulted her, according to the news release.

The girl was sexually assaulted multiple times in Carnegie, Okla., over a three month period, the news release states.

Eroh was arrested at his job and taken to the Comanche County Detention Center. He will be extradited to the Caddo County Detention Center, according to the news release.

“If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact your local law enforcement agency or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com,” the news release states.